Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Stake Raised by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 93.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 248.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 60.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 751,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $294,756,000 after acquiring an additional 36,572 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 20,946 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.30, for a total transaction of $9,201,577.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 104,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,085,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 2,533 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.21, for a total transaction of $1,132,782.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,593 shares in the company, valued at $712,405.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,474 shares of company stock worth $10,777,564. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $441.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $326.68 and a twelve month high of $450.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 46.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $457.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.30.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

