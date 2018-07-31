Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.09. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.69 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Raymond James cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, VP Richard A. Baughman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $195,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,673.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHEN traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.00. 94,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 126.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

