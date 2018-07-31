Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 70.78% and a negative return on equity of 300.60%. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners opened at $23.03 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 108.59%.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, Director Curtis R. Frasier acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn J. Carsten acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $58,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.41.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

