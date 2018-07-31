Shaw Communications Inc Class B (SJR) and Cable One (CABO) Head to Head Analysis

Shaw Communications Inc Class B (NYSE: SJR) and Cable One (NYSE:CABO) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Shaw Communications Inc Class B and Cable One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shaw Communications Inc Class B 6.71% 12.18% 5.15% Cable One 23.95% 22.33% 6.15%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Shaw Communications Inc Class B and Cable One, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shaw Communications Inc Class B 0 2 5 0 2.71 Cable One 1 2 3 0 2.33

Shaw Communications Inc Class B presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.37%. Cable One has a consensus price target of $802.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.25%. Given Shaw Communications Inc Class B’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shaw Communications Inc Class B is more favorable than Cable One.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Shaw Communications Inc Class B shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Cable One shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shaw Communications Inc Class B shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Cable One shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Shaw Communications Inc Class B has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cable One has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shaw Communications Inc Class B and Cable One’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shaw Communications Inc Class B $3.70 billion 2.69 $644.63 million $0.84 24.55 Cable One $960.03 million 4.31 $234.02 million $21.61 33.39

Shaw Communications Inc Class B has higher revenue and earnings than Cable One. Shaw Communications Inc Class B is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cable One, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Shaw Communications Inc Class B pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Cable One pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Shaw Communications Inc Class B pays out 107.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cable One pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cable One has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Cable One beats Shaw Communications Inc Class B on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shaw Communications Inc Class B Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc. operates as a diversified communications company in North America. The company operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, and Wireless segments. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, Wi-Fi, phone, and satellite video services to residential customers. The Business Network Services segment provides data networking, video, voice, and Internet services through a national fiber-optic backbone network, as well as satellite video services to businesses and public-sector entities. The Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communications services for customers. The company was formerly known as Shaw Cable systems Ltd. and changed its name to Shaw Communications Inc. in May 1993. Shaw Communications Inc. was founded in 1966 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc. owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides video services, such as basic video services comprising local networks; local community programming that include governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. In addition, the company offers premium channels; and advanced video services, such as whole-home DVRs and high-definition set-top boxes, as well as TV Everywhere product, which enables its video customers to stream various channels and shows to mobile devices and computers. Further, it provides voice and international calling by the minute services; and a suite of digital advertising products comprising Website construction, targeted display, and short- and long-form video production. As of March 1, 2018, the company served approximately 800,000 residential and business customers in 21 Western, Midwestern, and Southern states. Cable One, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

