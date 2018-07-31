SFE Investment Counsel Has $789,000 Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 179.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,810 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,827,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $861,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,864 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,656,848 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $369,579,000 after purchasing an additional 266,749 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.6% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 7,279,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $248,297,000 after purchasing an additional 759,300 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,016,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after purchasing an additional 146,128 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 81.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,911,317 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 80,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the closed-end fund to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.36.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

