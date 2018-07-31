SFE Investment Counsel Grows Position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)

SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,688,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,636,000 after acquiring an additional 332,557 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,198,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,335 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,460,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,150,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,955,000 after acquiring an additional 315,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,887,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,539,000 after acquiring an additional 349,809 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of Hain Celestial Group opened at $28.61 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $632.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $32.00 price objective on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. Its grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.