Servicemaster Global (SERV) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Servicemaster Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Servicemaster Global traded down $0.12, reaching $57.95, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 17,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,713. Servicemaster Global has a 12-month low of $41.18 and a 12-month high of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SERV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Servicemaster Global from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “$57.21” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Servicemaster Global in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on Servicemaster Global in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.18.

In other Servicemaster Global news, insider Timothy M. Haynes sold 55,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $2,944,204.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 61,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $3,532,006.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,148.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

