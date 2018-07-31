Service Co. International (SCI) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.82.

Service Co. International opened at $37.09 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.16 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $796.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.56 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.20.

In other news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $49,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,651,662. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 17,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $636,775.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,525.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

