Service Co. International (SCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $796.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Service Co. International updated its FY18 guidance to $1.72-1.90 EPS.

NYSE SCI opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28.

In other Service Co. International news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,651,662. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 17,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $636,775.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,525.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 15.9% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $1,274,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 13.0% during the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

