Sempra Energy (SRE) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sempra Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.0591788725443 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Sempra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $114.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $100.49 and a twelve month high of $122.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.19). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.05%.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director William G. Ouchi sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $201,006.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.