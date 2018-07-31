Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SIGI. Sandler O’Neill reissued a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Selective Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Selective Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $46.28 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael H. Lanza sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $503,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Brian Thebault sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $559,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,811 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,902. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $203,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

