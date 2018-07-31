Security Asset Management Raises Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

Security Asset Management boosted its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up approximately 1.9% of Security Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in American Water Works by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,734,000 after buying an additional 25,245 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 35.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,037,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,363,000 after buying an additional 798,684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,999,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,187,000 after buying an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in American Water Works by 5.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,721,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,430,000 after buying an additional 88,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in American Water Works by 140.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,234,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,355,000 after buying an additional 720,775 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In related news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $233,761.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 16,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,290,734.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.79.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.06. 3,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,339. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.16. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.07%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.