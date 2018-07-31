Seaport Global Securities Analysts Give Verastem (VSTM) a $16.00 Price Target

Seaport Global Securities set a $16.00 price objective on Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Verastem from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Cann reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verastem from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.11.

VSTM stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Verastem has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $9.07.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). equities research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph M. Lobacki bought 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $44,583.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,583. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Verastem by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,737,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 487,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Verastem by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 172,166 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Verastem by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 261,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 149,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) signaling pathways. The company's lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib, an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds.

