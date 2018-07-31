Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEE. ValuEngine upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. UBS Group set a $52.00 price target on Sealed Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

In other Sealed Air news, insider Emile Z. Chammas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $450,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,840.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William G. Stiehl sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $132,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,940.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $897,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $2,752,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth $1,208,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.08. 32,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,232. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.85% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 35.36%.

Sealed Air declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

