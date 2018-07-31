Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Position Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sealed Air by 1,148.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,454,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,835 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth $45,313,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 509.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 939,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,199,000 after purchasing an additional 785,276 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,027,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,951,000 after purchasing an additional 510,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Sealed Air by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,256,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,537,000 after purchasing an additional 249,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air opened at $43.92 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.90. Sealed Air Corp has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 154.85%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.36%.

In other news, insider Kenneth P. Chrisman sold 7,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $315,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William G. Stiehl sold 3,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $132,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,940.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $897,400. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

