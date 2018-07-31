Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,305 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 73,313 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,500,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 89,727 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 24,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 683.9% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 108,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 94,271 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology opened at $54.00 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 61.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Cowen set a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.51.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 23,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $1,351,185.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $5,601,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,487 shares of company stock valued at $13,323,746. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

