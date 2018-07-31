Seadrill Partners LLC (SDLP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th.

Seadrill Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 42.0% per year over the last three years. Seadrill Partners has a payout ratio of 70.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Seadrill Partners opened at $3.47 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $269.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.99. Seadrill Partners has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter. Seadrill Partners had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 1.17%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Seadrill Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Seadrill Partners Company Profile

Seadrill Partners LLC owns, operates, and acquires offshore drilling units. The company primarily serves various oil and gas companies. As of April 20, 2017, its fleet consisted of four semi-submersible drilling rigs, four drillships, and three tender rigs. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

