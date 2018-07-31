Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.09), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 9.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro updated its FY18 guidance to $3.70-3.90 EPS.

Shares of SMG stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.43. 740,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $110.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In other news, Director Brian D. Finn bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.95 per share, with a total value of $599,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,826.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 86,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $7,254,751.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,852 shares in the company, valued at $12,206,353.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,374 shares of company stock worth $15,166,110. Corporate insiders own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Raymond James downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.