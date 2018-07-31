Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.78. The company issued revenue guidance of +0-2% to ~$2.64-2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Raymond James downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro traded up $1.97, hitting $79.43, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 740,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,286. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $76.60 and a 12-month high of $110.12.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.09). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 40.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian D. Finn bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.95 per share, with a total value of $599,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,826.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 36,667 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $2,960,860.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,374 shares of company stock worth $15,166,110. 29.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

