Scientific Games (SGMS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) is scheduled to be issuing its Q2 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $812.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Scientific Games to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Scientific Games opened at $48.30 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 2.55.

In other news, Director Michael Gavin Isaacs sold 140,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $7,172,720.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,056.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard M. Haddrill sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $2,082,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,682,898.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,208 shares of company stock valued at $14,789,882. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

