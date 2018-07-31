SCI Engineered Materials (SCIA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

Shares of SCIA stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SCI Engineered Materials has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 0.74.

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, flat panel displays, photonics, glass, thin film batteries, transparent electronics, and thin film solar products.

