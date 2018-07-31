Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 116.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 540,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after acquiring an additional 71,216 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 485.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 148,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.0766 dividend. This is a boost from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.