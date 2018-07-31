Schnieders Capital Management LLC Purchases 972 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 2.6% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $223.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Intel had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 34.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $54.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.76.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $162,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,706,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $116,027.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,295 shares of company stock valued at $331,496 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

