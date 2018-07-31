Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,308 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises 1.6% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.05% of Schlumberger worth $48,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 51,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,616 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 60,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,278,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $218,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $76.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Schlumberger from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

SLB opened at $67.58 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $61.02 and a 12 month high of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $92.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

