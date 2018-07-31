Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Position Trimmed by Dundas Partners LLP

Dundas Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,229 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $67.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $61.02 and a 52-week high of $80.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $218,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $447,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $87.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.91.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

