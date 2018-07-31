Saul Centers (BFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Saul Centers to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Saul Centers opened at $52.93 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BFS. ValuEngine cut Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. B. Riley began coverage on Saul Centers in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Saul Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In related news, insider Scott V. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $191,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,303.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 58 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

