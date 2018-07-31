Sasol (SSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.56

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.56 and last traded at $39.66, with a volume of 4462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.38.
Several analysts have weighed in on SSL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Macquarie raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.
The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
About Sasol
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemicals and energy company. It operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. The company operates coal mines; develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, and Gabon; and markets commodity and various performance chemicals, such as organics, inorganics and wax value chains, as well as polymers, solvents, and ammonia-based fertilizers.
