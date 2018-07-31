Sasol (SSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.56

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.56 and last traded at $39.66, with a volume of 4462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on SSL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Macquarie raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 711,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after acquiring an additional 92,027 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Sasol by 8.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 349,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after buying an additional 26,215 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sasol by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after buying an additional 24,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sasol by 204,062.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 16,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Sasol by 170.2% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemicals and energy company. It operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. The company operates coal mines; develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, and Gabon; and markets commodity and various performance chemicals, such as organics, inorganics and wax value chains, as well as polymers, solvents, and ammonia-based fertilizers.

