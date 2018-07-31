Sanmina (SANM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83-1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanmina has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.80. 5,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,754. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a positive return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Sanmina will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wayne Shortridge sold 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $312,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,965.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. The company offers product design and engineering solutions, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.