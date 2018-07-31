Sabre (SABR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $984.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.40 million. Sabre had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sabre updated its FY18 guidance to $1.39-1.53 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 85,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. Sabre has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $26.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

In related news, insider David J. Shirk sold 11,899 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $309,611.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 4,332 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $108,516.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,873,441 shares of company stock valued at $265,885,530. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter valued at $275,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sabre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

