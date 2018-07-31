Sabre Insurance Group PLC (SBRE) Declares Dividend of GBX 7.20

Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SBRE opened at GBX 278 ($3.65) on Tuesday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 238 ($3.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 296 ($3.89).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBRE shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.94) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Numis Securities lowered their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 310 ($4.07) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

