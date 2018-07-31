RYB Education (RYB) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) has trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RYB Education earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.4340611907002 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE RYB traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $20.67. 35,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,323. The firm has a market cap of $600.20 million and a PE ratio of 76.56. RYB Education has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.75 million for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that RYB Education will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RYB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RYB Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RYB Education in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RYB Education in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RYB Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

