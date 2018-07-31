Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (RUSHA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A traded up $1.04, hitting $44.84, during trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat. 2,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A has a 12-month low of $37.95 and a 12-month high of $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 13,211 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 8.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 302.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 134,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 101,146 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 10.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

