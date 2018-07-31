Ruffer LLP Takes Position in Apergy Corp (APY)

Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,967,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,093,000. Apergy comprises approximately 3.0% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Apergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Asset Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Apergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Apergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Apergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APY stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.00. 11,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.36. Apergy Corp has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $46.11.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $305.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.70 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Apergy news, Director Kenneth M. Fisher purchased 3,000 shares of Apergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $126,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APY. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apergy in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apergy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen began coverage on Apergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Apergy in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apergy in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

