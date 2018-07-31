Ruffer LLP Sells 16,000 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)

Ruffer LLP lessened its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,405 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 7.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,836 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 11.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,283 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,902 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSIQ traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. 33,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,078. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $764.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.66. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The solar energy provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canadian Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on Canadian Solar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

