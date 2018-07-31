RR Donnelley & Sons (RRD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect RR Donnelley & Sons to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RRD opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $381.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.50. RR Donnelley & Sons has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of RR Donnelley & Sons in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Mclevish purchased 20,000 shares of RR Donnelley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,582.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications company, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. The company operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. It offers commercial and digital print, direct mail, statement printing, logistics, sourcing, and digital and creative services, as well as produces and sells labels, forms, educational testing materials, inserts, and books.

