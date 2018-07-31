RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RR Donnelley & Sons an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

RRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of RR Donnelley & Sons in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Mclevish bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,582.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 58.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 51.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RR Donnelley & Sons opened at $5.72 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $381.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.24). RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. RR Donnelley & Sons’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications company, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. The company operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. It offers commercial and digital print, direct mail, statement printing, logistics, sourcing, and digital and creative services, as well as produces and sells labels, forms, educational testing materials, inserts, and books.

