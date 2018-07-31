RPM International Inc. (RPM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of RPM International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Northcoast Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $258,040.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,318.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Ballbach purchased 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.12 per share, for a total transaction of $503,172.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,172. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in RPM International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 142,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of RPM International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 451,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 180,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of RPM International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 433,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.20. 51,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.42. RPM International has a 1-year low of $46.36 and a 1-year high of $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

