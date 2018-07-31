Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A’s (RDS.A) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A (NYSE:RDS.A) in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.62.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $283.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.29). Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

