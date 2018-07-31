Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Vermilion Energy (VET) Price Target to C$54.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$49.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. CSFB raised Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$51.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “c$47.48” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.36.

Shares of VET traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$44.46. 612,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,841. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$38.33 and a one year high of C$50.46.

In related news, insider Mona Jean Jasinski sold 8,457 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.01, for a total transaction of C$389,106.57. Also, insider Gerard Schut sold 3,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.54, for a total value of C$142,620.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,573.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

