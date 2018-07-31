Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cactus (WHD) Price Target to $40.00

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WHD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Cactus opened at $32.15 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 0.03. Cactus has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $37.50.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.14 million. research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Cactus during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cactus during the first quarter worth about $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Cactus during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Cactus during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cactus during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

