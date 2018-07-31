Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.18 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $980,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 48,633 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,019,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF opened at $33.92 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $33.90.

