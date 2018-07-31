Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 2,383 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 173.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,477,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273,215 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 199.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,873,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,524 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 8.9% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,879,000 after purchasing an additional 930,340 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 46.7% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,650,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 525,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 59.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,248,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,033,000 after purchasing an additional 463,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

CCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Shares of CCE stock opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $44.75.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola European Partners PLC will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

