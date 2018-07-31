Rogers (ROG) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.10 million.

Rogers traded down $6.24, hitting $116.57, on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Rogers has a one year low of $105.60 and a one year high of $184.00.

Get Rogers alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROG shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Rogers from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jeffrey M. Grudzien sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $165,107.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,479.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.