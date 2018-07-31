Rockwell Automation Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share (ROK)

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2020 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $206.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.92.

ROK opened at $182.75 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $155.81 and a 52-week high of $210.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.44%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $894,054.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,000,204.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 57.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 31,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

