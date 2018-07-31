River and Mercantile Group (RIV) Earns “Add” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) in a report issued on Monday morning.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 365 ($4.80) price objective on shares of River and Mercantile Group in a research note on Friday, July 6th.
Shares of River and Mercantile Group traded down GBX 2 ($0.03), reaching GBX 281 ($3.69), on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 6,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,581. River and Mercantile Group has a 1-year low of GBX 255.75 ($3.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 397 ($5.22).
About River and Mercantile Group
River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Group Limited. River and Mercantile Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom.
