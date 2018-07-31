River and Mercantile Group (RIV) Earns “Add” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 365 ($4.80) price objective on shares of River and Mercantile Group in a research note on Friday, July 6th.

Shares of River and Mercantile Group traded down GBX 2 ($0.03), reaching GBX 281 ($3.69), on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 6,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,581. River and Mercantile Group has a 1-year low of GBX 255.75 ($3.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 397 ($5.22).

In related news, insider Chris Rutt purchased 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.67) per share, for a total transaction of £9,982.62 ($13,116.04). Also, insider Jonathan Dawson purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £81,600 ($107,213.24). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 85,840 shares of company stock valued at $24,145,229.

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Group Limited. River and Mercantile Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom.

