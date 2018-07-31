Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (RIO) Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (NYSE:RIO) by 2,042.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock during the second quarter valued at $227,812,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,892,000 after buying an additional 45,961 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,368 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,927,000 after buying an additional 22,194 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 70.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 885,779 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,644,000 after buying an additional 366,553 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock during the first quarter valued at $43,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock opened at $54.84 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Vertical Group started coverage on Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Investec lowered Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.23.

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock Profile

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

