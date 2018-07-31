Rightmove (RMV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a GBX 6,150 ($80.80) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RMV. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Rightmove to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 4,300 ($56.50) to GBX 4,900 ($64.38) in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.44) price target on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,574.83 ($60.11).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove opened at GBX 4,873 ($64.03) on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 3,846 ($50.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,595 ($60.37).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.