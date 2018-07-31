Rightmove Plc (RMV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,643 ($61.00).

RMV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Liberum Capital lowered Rightmove to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.44) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Rightmove to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 4,300 ($56.50) to GBX 4,900 ($64.38) in a research report on Friday, July 6th.

Shares of Rightmove opened at GBX 4,873 ($64.03) on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 3,846 ($50.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,595 ($60.37).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

