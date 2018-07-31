Rhenium Market Capitalization Reaches $278,499.00 (XRH)

Rhenium (CURRENCY:XRH) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Rhenium has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. One Rhenium coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Rhenium has a market cap of $278,499.00 and $2,115.00 worth of Rhenium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003546 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012123 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013020 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000436 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00387181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00182115 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00027983 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013771 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000862 BTC.

About Rhenium

XRH is a coin. Rhenium’s total supply is 18,176,607 coins. Rhenium’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3379510.0 . Rhenium’s official Twitter account is @rheniumnetwork . The official website for Rhenium is rhenium.org

Buying and Selling Rhenium

Rhenium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rhenium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rhenium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rhenium using one of the exchanges listed above.

