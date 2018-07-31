Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (RNN) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 443.48% from the company’s previous close.

RNN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price target on shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

Get Rexahn Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $3.19.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,354 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.24% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The company's clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase II a clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase II a clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.